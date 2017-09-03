How Brock Collection Is Building An Empire Of Beautiful, Well-Made Clothing

Brock Collection's high-end aesthetic, which is made in Newport Beach, California, is very much a reflection of the designers' personal passions: “I think we try to take an approach of making really romantic clothing, but for it to not feel too precious,” offers Brock, who trained as a tailor and met his future wife and business partner at Parsons School of Design when he asked her to be a fit model for his wares. “It’s about having beautiful clothes, but not being too afraid to wear them.” And are they gorgeous: cashmere sweaters are punctuated with the perfect bell sleeve, selvedge jeans curve to the body just so, and their floral-print dresses could carry any woman to veritably any occasion life throws her way.