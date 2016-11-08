Get To Know These Designers — They're About To Be Big

Brock Collection specializes in finely tailored, luxe ready-to-wear that's elegant sans any stuffiness. (Think ruched bustiers and pencil skirts in unexpected hues and prints.) Fans already include Emma Stone, Lily Aldridge, and Alicia Vikander — and we wouldn't be surprised if that roster now grows over the next few months. The up-and-coming brand will only continue on the up and up with $400,000 in funding and mentorship from the Fund's impressive network.



"We are so grateful to Vogue and the CFDA for providing this platform to young American designers to discover themselves and support and encourage their talent," Brock Collection's co-designers wrote in a statement to Refinery29 about their win. "It's such an honor to receive this award, and we look forward to the future and all of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead of us."



Adam Selman and Stirling Barrett of Krewe du Optic, two other fashion-flock favorites, were runners-up, meaning they'll each walk away with $150,000 to invest in their labels. The morning after the announcement, Barrett told Refinery29 that the whole competition was not only insightful to him as an entrepreneur-designer, but also an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone. Plus, he's glad to be able to bring a bit of New Orleans to the New York fashion scene. "While we have amplified our message of doing something unexpected from a place no one would expect, this award validates that mission and challenges us to execute on a high level from our city while continuing to grow our global Krewe," he explained. Congrats to all!

