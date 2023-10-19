Veja x Reformation Release The Ultimate Dad Sneaker

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
A new season calls for a new pair of on-trend shoes. Now, thanks to the new Veja x Reformation collaboration, you can step into summer in style and comfort.
Launching earlier this month, the two sustainably-minded fashion brands have joined forces to give new life to Veja’s chunky Venturi sneaker. Borrowing design cues from Reformation’s vintage-inspired aesthetic, the chunky #Dadcore sneakers are available in two exclusive colourways: a light neutral beige with orange accents and a deep walnut brown that is complemented by pops of blue and purple.
Apart from seamlessly fitting into your wardrobe, the shoes — ethically made in Brazil using bio-based materials — boast all the features the footwear label is known for (which is why it has earned fans like Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Lily Collins). The beige shoe, for example, is made from suede and breathable J-Mesh (a durable fabric blend of jute and recycled cotton), while the walnut style is crafted with an ultra-lightweight technical fabric called Alveomesh (made from 100-percent recycled polyester). And, of course, each has a cushion-y sole for maximum comfort.
This marks Veja’s first fashion collab this fall — though in the past they’ve released collections with other labels like Mansur Gavriel and Marni. Reformation, meanwhile, debuted a luxe line co-created with designer Laura Vassar, cofounder of Brock Collection, this year, as well as a partnership with Canada Goose last winter.
The Veja x Reformation Venturi sneakers are priced at $295 AUD. They’ll be available to shop in select stores and online at David Jones and Veja Store, as well as retailers like Net-A-Porter and Shopbop.