10 Pairs Of Chunky Sneakers Worth Pairing With Any Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The chunky shoe trend isn't anything new; we've been toying with it in various forms for seasons now — chunky slides, sandals, boots, and of course, sneakers.
There are a few ways you can style dad sneakers — for a classic athleisure look, we'd go with a cute set of scrunchie socks, a seamless crop and tights set and a puffer of your choice. If street style is more your vibe, try styling them with the sartorial obverse — think a silk slip, trench coat and thick socks, or pairing them with a tailored pantsuit. A chunky white pair is always a safe bet, but if you prefer to step into something more colourful, we have plenty of fun colours to play with this season.
Either way, you'll love the chunky sneaker trend as much as you love your chunky boots this winter. Not only do they offer utility, comfort and ease, but the outfit choices are endless once you get past the 'ugly shoe' factor.
Now, all that's left to do is add a pair to your wardrobe. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 pairs of chunky sneakers worth adding to your cart. Happy styling!