Step Ahead: 14 Of The Best Black Boots To Invest In This Season

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While the concept of a capsule wardrobe staple has evolved, one thing that remains true is the value of boots. Anyone who says fashion has no impact on one's mood has clearly never felt the power that comes with wearing a really, really good pair of boots in tumultuous weather. Sneakers are comfortable, sure, and keep our toes from freezing, but they're awfully absorbent. And who wants to spend their evenings cleaning their white sneakers anyway?
With boots, we can step fearlessly through puddles, unscathed by splash or debris. As people who have owned a lot of shoes in their lifetimes, we've learned that boots are definitely a wardrobe item worth investing in.
Ahead, we round up the best of the best — the tried-and-tested boot styles for casual, sturdy and dressier needs that won't just be a seasonal fling. Working just as well with a pair of tailored trousers as they do with a knit midi dress, you can rely on these all year round.
Scroll through for the best black boots worth the splurge as we head into the colder months.