Step Ahead: 14 Of The Best Black Boots To Invest In This Season

While the concept of a capsule wardrobe staple has evolved, one thing that remains true is the value of boots. Anyone who says fashion has no impact on one's mood has clearly never felt the power that comes with wearing a really, really good pair of boots in tumultuous weather . Sneakers are comfortable, sure, and keep our toes from freezing, but they're awfully absorbent. And who wants to spend their evenings cleaning their white sneakers anyway?