Perhaps the comfiest invention known to man, the puffer jacket reigns over all other outerwear once winter arrives. Whether you opt for a cropped iteration to wear with trainers and athleisure or a long, trailing duster paired with jeans and hiking boots , the puffer is the ultimate clothing chameleon.