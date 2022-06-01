At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Perhaps the comfiest invention known to man, the puffer jacket reigns over all other outerwear once winter arrives. Whether you opt for a cropped iteration to wear with trainers and athleisure or a long, trailing duster paired with jeans and hiking boots, the puffer is the ultimate clothing chameleon.
The colour spectrum is also something to behold, with puffer jackets available in just about every hue. From the neon brights of Nike and North Face to the all-black stylings of Balenciaga and Acne Studios, the puffer jacket remains unchallenged in the fashion space.
Now in 2022, the style looks like it will continue its domination, with a variety of styles hitting the shops just in time for the winter season.
From longline coats to dark jackets, check out all the best puffers on the market right now...