Whereas athleisure attracts gym bunnies and hype baes, sleepleisure is more suited for the Netflix-and-chill, it's-too-cold-to-get-out-of-bed types (i.e. us).
Sleepleisure was born of an unforgettable couture moment: the season was Autumn/Winter 2005 and the creation was Viktor & Rolf's duvet dress, which elevated the just-rolled-out-of-bed look to the upper echelons of high glamour.
Now, 14 years later, sleepleisure is becoming an actual aesthetic. Think teddy jackets and robe coats that prove comfort, lethargy and style can make a very fashionable trio. The newest addition to this cosy cult of outerwear is the quilted coat. The puffer jacket 2.0 – aka the duvet jacket – is the perfect style statement if you love your bed but want to make it fashion.
Pre-Autumn 2019 saw multiple iterations of the new season duvet coat. Mega houses like Dior, Valentino, Gucci, Givenchy and Versace reinvented the classic puffer with quilting akin to a Chanel boy bag – no Michelin Man comparisons here, thank you very much.
Whether you're feeling an eclectic statement piece, a mobile hibernation station or are drawn to warming shades of beige, brown, orange and rust, these stylish coats are not to be slept on.
