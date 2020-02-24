We also spoke to R29's creative assistant Serena Brown, who told us that “growing up in London, this jacket was literally a staple for everyone I know — I've always thought it was jokes that anyone from an explorer to a roadman wears it.” Brown remembers the puffer’s ’90s heyday — “It’s never left my little bubble,” she says — and she’s actually been through two iterations: “a cream-coloured one from eBay, and a white one that I actually got at North Face.” With winter winding now and the coat starting to go on sale, now’s the time to nab one — whether you track down a men’s or women’s style, the puffer’s rugged retro appearance is only getting better with age.