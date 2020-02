Instantly recognisable thanks to its boxy shape, vertical baffles, and high-contrast colourways, the jacket originally launched in 1992, engineered for actual Himalayan expeditions. It was immediately embraced by the hip-hop community, giving it an added dose of cred, and appeared on the backs of a multitude of rappers throughout the ’90s . The North Face decided to revisit the style in 2017. “In recent years, we’ve seen our biggest fans returning to our most iconic products,” explained Tim Bantle, The North Face’s GM of Lifestyle. So much so that The North Face now has a whole section on its site devoted to classic styles they dub as “Icons.” Clearly, they made the right call: “As a 90’s reissue, this puffer is just as relevant now as then — we’ve had continuously sold-out sales through holiday season and into the new year,” says Urban Outfitters Chief Merchandising Officer Gabrielle Conforti.