There are a few things you can pretty much always find in someone's wardrobe: blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a pair of winter boots. Whether you prefer a chunky turbo lace-up which harks back to the punk scene or a patent leather go-go boot inspired by the swinging '60s, we all need solid footwear when the winter weather rears its head. A pair of white trainers might suit your style during summer but as soon as you see the first few specks of snow, it’s time to swap out your Chucks for something more heavy-duty.
However, with winter boots an eternal feature in our wardrobes, they sometimes end up feeling a tad tired. Pairing them with every outfit for an entire season can make your favourite looks feel stale, which is less than ideal in times like these when we need fashion to boost our mood. But don’t worry, we’re here to show you exactly how to inject some excitement back into your winter wardrobe with the help of some of Instagram’s coolest babes.
Whether you're searching for a new way to rock your old faithful boots with a trench and trousers or get more experimental with a sweater vest and silky skirt, we’ve gathered all the best looks on the internet right now. To see how everyone is styling their winter boots this season, click through the slideshow ahead...