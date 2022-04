There are a few things you can pretty much always find in someone's wardrobe: blue jeans , a white T-shirt and a pair of winter boots . Whether you prefer a chunky turbo lace-up which harks back to the punk scene or a patent leather go-go boot inspired by the swinging '60s, we all need solid footwear when the winter weather rears its head. A pair of white trainers might suit your style during summer but as soon as you see the first few specks of snow, it’s time to swap out your Chucks for something more heavy-duty.