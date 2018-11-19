There are two very different types of cold weather. The first is the type where you're forced to dress practically, but you can still get away with showing a bare ankle or be decently comfortable in a V-neck sweater, sans scarf. Those are the brisk-but-sunny days when you can embrace the chill and still look cute in the process. But later in the season, we experience a type of cold that doesn't screw around. Every inch of skin needs to be covered to protect ourselves from that subzero windchill and it hardly matters what's under your puffer, because no one is going to see it.