The Best Black Boots: A Definitive Shopping List

Black boots are the hardest working style staple. They can take you from work, to drinks, to dancing – even climbing up a mountain. Whether you like an architectural heel, you're channelling the Western aesthetic or keen for a practical hiking boot, AW18 ushered in fresh new takes on this wardrobe essential.
Mock croc and patent leather are continuing strong this year. The reptilian print was spotted at Off-White, Givenchy and Cavalli AW18 and as for patent, we're loving the latest styles from Prada, Maison Margiela and Ganni. And while a pointed toe is a great way to dress up a casual look, we've noticed the street style set moving towards a smart square toe; see Aimee Song's sleek black boots or the structured pair worn by Tamu McPherson.
We've scoured the stores to find your perfect black ankle boot. Check ahead for our top picks of the season.
