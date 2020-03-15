Ugly shoes have been on our radar for quite some time, with Birkenstocks, Skechers and Crocs reigning supreme in the last few years. More recently, though, the ever-evolving trend has gone turbo, with a new wave of bulky-soled shoes taking our feet sky-high.
According to Lyst, online searches for chunky boots have gone up 83% since February and it comes as no surprise that Prada’s Monolith leather boots sit at the top of the search list, with every cool kid on IG picking up a pair of the calf-high platforms.
Luckily for us, the trend isn't going anywhere. Ganni presented towering shoes at its AW20 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week just last month, while Valentino's leather stomper boots dominated the majority of its AW20 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Naturally, high street retailers like Arket and Urban Outfitters have followed suit, meaning there are plenty to cop right now. So if you're in the market for a new pair of platforms, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best. Click through to find your new favourite black boots…
