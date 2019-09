Balenciaga Sent Crocs Down The Catwalk In Paris

"Working with Balenciaga has been so much fun for our team, and once again demonstrates the relevance of our iconic clog in today’s fashion and design world, as well as allowing us to tap into the excitement and energy that comes from unexpected partnerships," Michelle Poole, Crocs' SVP of global product and marketing, told Footwear News . The company has also been working with designer Christopher Kane on his high-fashion Crocs since 2016.