Yes, Those Are Actual Crocs On The Runway At London Fashion Week

It's almost a running joke in fashion that the most universally disliked shoes can (and do) make unexpected, sweeping comebacks. Case in point: The Ugg x Teva Frankenshoe that we didn't totally dislike. We recently saw a high-fashion pair-up with Ugg on the Preen runway , too. Yet it still was a bit jarring to see Christopher Kane's spring '17 collection paired with Crocs. Yes, those Crocs It wasn't simply an unexpected source of footwear inspiration, mind you. Kane legitimately sent the Crocs Classic down his runway. These weren't some designer-fied attempt to reinvent a widely-panned style. It literally was that style. Plus, Kane fully committed to the ugly shoe's catwalk moment: His models' Crocs were accessorized with charms The theme of the collection was "Make-Do and Mend," which referred to a "purposeful clash of clothing cultures in the collection, with the horticultural, the rural, and homemade, contrasted with the sleek, urban, and sophisticated," per a press release.