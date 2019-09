Everything About This Free Crocs At Prom Story Is Disappointing

Ha. Just kidding. No one can say no to free stuff. Reported WOWT News , “A lot of students resisted the idea at first, but most of them changed their tune when they found out they’d be getting free shoes.” Around 300 people showed up to prom wearing Crocs, which — on the bright side — means there were at most 200 students who resisted the idea that seminal moments and memories in your life can be bought for $35 of plastic.What did the adults in the situation have to say about this? Prom adviser Erick Taggart said to The Star Tribune, “This is definitely unique.” (As an FYI for non-Minnesotans, “unique” is to Midwesterners as “bless your heart” is to Southerners.) “It’s showing the power of the press. It’s showing individually you can do things. It seems kind of silly — it’s Crocs — but it is an accomplishment, something impressive, and students will get to see that. It’s a teachable moment.”Roger that! Lesson learned: If someone offers you something for free, you should probably just take it because it costs zero dollars and makes an interesting story, even if the non-financial costs to your ability to be a rational independent citizen trying to maintain your humanity in a consumerist world are arguably worth much more. Is that class available for AP credit, Mr. Taggart?