Over the past several seasons, the 'dad' trainer, characterised by its chunky, misshapen features, has made its way from catwalk collections to the feet of street stylers. The micro-trend comes as no surprise; since 2014's normcore takeover, we've seen most facets of Larry David's wardrobe come into vogue at one stage or another.
Thanks to the likes of Balenciaga and Raf Simons, the dad trainer joins a long line of conventionally uncool pieces (from oversized specs to geology teacher rain macs) that have permeated our subconscious to the extent that we become, well, drawn to them. But just how do you wear this awkward footwear trend when athleisure isn't your aesthetic?
As with your trusty Converse, assume it goes with everything. Don't be afraid to style it with its sartorial obverse – a silk evening gown, for example. A white trainer can be paired with your everyday denim or faux fur, while printed or multicoloured sneakers can take centre stage and become your outfit's focus.
Still not convinced? Fear not; ahead, we've found four examples of the dad trainer looking as chic as a Gucci loafer. Click through to see how the street style set work the comfiest footwear going.