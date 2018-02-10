Over the past several seasons, the 'dad' sneaker, despite its chunky, misshapen silhouette, has made its way from the runway to the feet of street stylers in what feels like a blink of the eye. The micro-trend comes as no surprise, though; since 2014's normcore takeover, we've seen various facets of the Larry David aesthetic come into fashion one by one.
Thanks to the likes of Balenciaga and Raf Simons, the dad sneaker joins a long line of conventionally uncool pieces (from oversized specs to translucent rain jackets) that have permeated our subconscious to the extent that we become, dare we say, drawn to them. But just how do you wear this seemingly awkward footwear trend when athleisure just isn't your look?
As with your trusty Converse, assume they go with everything. Don't be afraid to style dad sneakers with their sartorial obverse — a silk evening gown or sharp suit, for example. A clunky white trainer can be paired with your everyday denim or faux fur, while printed or multi-colored kicks can take center stage and become your outfit's focus.
Ahead, we've found four examples of how to make the dad sneaker look as chic as a Gucci loafer (yes, seriously).