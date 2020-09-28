Thanks to labels like Grenson, Danner and Sorel, hiking boots became the unofficial autumn footwear of the last few years. Leather and suede lace-ups with plenty of grip in their sole, they've been worn by TV presenters, models and influencers, and with everything from midi dresses to kick-flare denim, such is their utilitarian versatility and comfort.
While we're still donning our hiking boots for daily walks and weekends in the countryside, there's a new sheriff in town. Previously rolled out once a year for festival season, the rain boot – or rubber boot – made its way onto the catwalks of AW20 where it shook off its stuck-in-the-mud associations to claim its rightful place in our wardrobes.
The trusty waterproof boots were embraced by everyone from Prada and Bottega Veneta to Ganni at fashion month back in February and although designers couldn't have predicted just how practical our footwear would get in 2020, they've been our go-to for walking holidays and camping trips all summer. Now that autumn's drawn in and rain is an everyday occurrence, they're coming into their own.
We're wearing ours with Rains waterproofs, jeans and chunky cable-knit socks but they look great with sweeping floral dresses and oversized cardigans, too. Autumn isn't looking so bad, after all. Click through to find our favourite rain boots, from Hunter to Everlane.