25 Spring Suits For Sunny Skies

Shout it from the top of your lungs: spring has sprung! After a stormy start to April, the weather is finally on the up and that means we’re heading out. As we step into the warmer months, our attention is turning towards the deluge of events in our calendar, all of which require outfits that are not only sweet and spring-ready but also temperature-appropriate.
Whether you're a guest at a wedding or attending a work event where sunny skies are on the agenda, a lightweight suit is your secret weapon. Forget heavy fabrics like wool; we’re talking cotton and linens that offer space to breathe while still looking smart. These light, loose fabrics can also be dressed down with a tee and trainers without looking too 'hip corporate dad'.
For 2023 we’re leaning towards three-piece 'fits, with our feeds full of slimline waistcoats in Scandi-style neutrals and pinstripe patterns. Paired with an oversized blazer or worn alone, a fitted vest adds a sultry edge to spring suiting. Add extra interest with exposed back detailing or a pop of colour and team your waistcoat with slouchy trousers to keep things cool.
From lemon looks to all-white ensembles, here are the suits we have our eye on this spring…
