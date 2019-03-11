You know them well: Those people whose Instagram feeds are on point, all the time. Their aesthetic is so cohesive that when you see their photos, you immediately recognise them. And whether that's thanks to a certain filter or their unmistakable style, it leaves you double-tapping again and again. With our new column, Shop The Aesthetic, we're unpacking everything you need to get the look of your favourite social media star. Consider this a recipe for Insta-success.
If Nnenna Echem looks familiar to you, it's because her outfits are regularly featured in our monthly “Looks To Try” feature. And with good reason, because her style is always effortless, unexpected and inspiring.
Among the many things we admire about Nnenna? Her blazer game is unrivalled, and could move even the greatest suiting naysayers to reconsider (and perhaps even a try slime green set). “I love blazers in all shapes and sizes," she tells Refinery29. "I throw on a blazer on a good day, and also on a bad day; it can save me on a ‘bad outfit day’. I love to pair my blazers with a patterned shirt/blouse and a skirt or pants.” Sign us up for her 24/7 blazer philosophy: they’re there to lift you up on good days and bad days.
Another Nnenna-ism: Her enviable mastery of patterns outside of just technicolor plaid. From triangle printed tights to zebra pants coupled with artsy florals, she's has mastered chaotic print mishmashes with ease.
At first glance, these outfits are complicated, but Nnenna simplifies them with smart styling. Every look is unexpected, but also so organic to Nnenna’s style DNA. Click through to see how to get this blazer babe's signature style.