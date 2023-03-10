Patchwork Denim Jackets Are Spring’s Top Trend. Here Are 13 To Shop Now

As predicted by the spring/summer 2023 runways, we have entered the year of denim. This was made official by the top street style ensembles spotted throughout fashion month, during which showgoers doubled down on the material…and we’re not just talking Canadian tuxedos (though those were in abundance). If one garment reigned supreme in the jean category, it was the maxed-out, patchwork denim jacket: a mosaic masterpiece of multiple shades of blue in a single item of outerwear. For proof, see Ella Emhoff, the model, knitwear designer and stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who stepped out in one of her own (and matching denim skirt!) at Milan Fashion Week.
Emhoff is by no means alone in her enthusiastic embrace of the patchwork denim jacket as a top jean trend this season. From Copenhagen to Paris, the industry’s most à la mode show attendees have been sporting outer layers in multiple tones of fashion’s favourite fabric in the form of cropped coats, and even quasi-cardigans. Add to that the influence of celebrities like Julia Fox, who is known to dabble in kaleidoscopic denim, and it’s no wonder the patchwork denim jacket has become a top-searched term among cybershoppers scrambling for outerwear that’s bigger, bolder and bluer.
Be it a bomber or a bolero, upcycled or oversized, there are plenty of ways to adopt 2023’s multifaceted take on the good ol' jean jacket, with patchwork options available for every budget.
