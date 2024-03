Patchwork Denim Is Trending — & So Is Coach’s New Bag Collection

Gone are the days when denim was restricted to your favorite blue jeans , overalls, or jackets. Denim accessories have become more and more popular — from kitten heels and dad hats to chokers and bags. That last one is, perhaps, the easiest way to add a unique twist to your wardrobe, as many high-end designers and classic American brands have introduced (or re-introduced) denim bags to their collections. A prime example is R29-reader-favorite brand Coach : It just dropped its Find Your Courage collection for spring — and you know pieces are selling out fast.Coach's collection features denim clothing and shoes, but the real stars of the show are its denim bags and wallets. The brand released its iconic Tabby Bag in a quilted denim , which sold out but should be coming back soon. It also released other signature styles, such as the Rogue Swinger , and Riya — all in trendy denim that's been repurposed. I, personally, got to test out the reimagined Soho Bag Read on to see how I styled Coach's denim Soho Bag.