Picking up where New York Fashion Week left off, the London Fashion Week fall/winter 2024 shows came and conquered Britain's capital this past weekend. As expected, attendees showed us how street style fashion is done, giving us plenty of outfit inspiration for transitional dressing. As for what went down on the runways, we noticed several style trends that are sure to take us through to spring, and last long into this coming fall, too.
Patchwork denim, sheer skirts and hooded garments marked a cross-seasonal theme, while designers’ attention to detail — in the form of embroidery and ribbon accents — added lots of intentionality and a 2024 take on quiet luxury. While NYFW’s fall/winter shows prioritized boldness, London’s runways were all about staple looks with modern twists. Below, find seven of the biggest trends from London Fashion Week fall/winter 2024.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: Patchwork Denim
If Beyoncé’s and Lana Del Rey’s recent forays into country music (and its accompanying aesthetics) are anything to go by, we can expect Western fashion to continue thriving come fall. With denim trends also still surging, the fall/winter 2024 shows have introduced a new addition: patchwork denim. Ahluwalia displayed multiple pieces made from reworked Levi’s denim, including a head-to-toe look with a patchwork top, maxi skirt, and even denim boots. Elsewhere, KGL debuted clever patchwork co-ords and SRVC showed dark-wash patchwork jeans.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: Hoods
New York Fashion Week brought us capes for fall/winter 2024, so it’s only fitting that London Fashion Week extended this superhero theme with hoods galore. Ever since Saint Laurent further popularized the hooded dress trend a couple seasons back, the trend once reserved for activewear has been spotted on various red carpets — and now, on this season’s runways. We spotted knitted hoods by the likes of Chet Lo and Burberry, athletic styles from Johanna Parv, and sheer hoods from Frolov.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: Wide Headbands
Blair Waldorf-esque headbands have recently been making a comeback thanks to a combination of Y2K and athleisure trends. For fall/winter 2024, the wide elastic style was a particularly popular accessory choice. A perfect option for days when you can’t be fussed to do your hair, the humble headband has officially gotten high fashion approval. Brands like Conner Ives accessorized with the simple black style, while Erdem opted for more delicate netted headbands.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: Ribbon and Strap Detailing
A cousin, perhaps, to the current bow trend, straps of all kinds showed up on several fall 2024 runways. From SRVC’s skirts and jackets embellished with long belt straps to Di Petsa’s trailing corset and accessory ribbons, several designers let their strings hang loose this season. Other brands to use ribbon details included Mark Fast, while straps spruced up dresses at KNWLS and puffers at Holzweiler.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: Sheer Embroidered Skirts
This year has already ushered in the appliqué trend and the no-pants look, both of which lent themselves to the sheer embroidered skirts and dresses that were all over London Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2024 shows. Notable mentions include Eudon Choi’s intricately spotted skirts, Simone Rocha’s floral embroidery and Marques’Almeida’s foil appliqués.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: The Wrinkled Look
When Quinta Brunson wore a crushed satin Dior dress to the 2024 Emmy Awards, the internet was aghast at the actor’s wrinkled appearance — but according to London Fashion Week fall/winter 2024, the unironed look is one we’re going to see a lot more of this year. From Erdem’s textured gowns to brands like Di Petsa, Ahluwalia and Colville debuting similarly wrinkled looks, this might be the year to embrace the (tastefully) rumpled effect.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Trend: Drop Waists
The drop waist was another prominent y2k trend for fall/winter 2024, from Marques’Almeida’s regal gowns that featured low puffball skirts to Susan Fang’s brightly-colored drop-waist dresses and midi skirts. Much like the (often controversial) low-rise trend, drop waists can provide that same retro look without having to reveal any skin.