Before fashion month officially kicks off in New York next week, every minimalist-loving cool girl’s favorite lineup, Copenhagen Fashion Week fall 2024, gave shoppers a hint at what’s in store come autumn. As expected for the cold-weather season, there were some covetable coats that came down the runways of Scandi favorites like Saks Potts, Remain, Baum und Pferdgarten, and Stine Goya. But statement outerwear isn’t the only fashion trend we should expect to see six months from now.
Soft fabrics, enveloping silhouettes, layered styling, and oversized scarves will guarantee plenty of cozy autumn fashion that looks as if it’s pulled straight from the set of a Nancy Meyers movie. In terms of color, while shades of red and various pinks will continue to be popular this year, there will be more muted hues in time for the fall foliage season. Ahead, the fashion trends from the fall 2024 collections of Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Denim Sets
Blame it on Americana (once again) coming back into fashion or our general penchant for casual wear since the pandemic, but denim-on-denim looks continue to strut their way down the runways. Munthe’s new collection, inspired by the brand’s creative director-founder Naja Munthe’s love of horses, featured denim shirts, suits, and skirts. Meanwhile, Gestuz offered a ’70s-inspired take on a Canadian tuxedo and Marimekko served a spring version of a matching jean set that was adorned with flower prints.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: The Color Brown
From latte and caramel to chocolate, warm brown colors marked the runways of brands ranging from Stine Goya to Wood Wood. If a pantsuit or dress in the fall-approved hue isn’t in your repertoire, brands like OpéraSport made a case for using just a pop of the shade in the form of a Mob Wife aesthetic-approved faux fur shawl worn over a black coat. Personally, though, our eyes are on the cow-print coat seen at Saks Potts.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Old Boys’ Club
This season, the womenswear collections borrowed from the boys. But rather than embrace the youthful or preppy fashions, it was the old boys’ club that the designers had their eyes on, with brands like The Garment featuring ties paired with grandpa knits and wool pants. On the other end of the style spectrum, Mark Kenly Domino Tan sent out models in impeccably designed tuxedos featuring cummerbunds.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Brooches
Grandmothers were also given their due, with brooch-like details appearing in the form of modern embellishments that adorned a blazer and held together a scarf at Skall Studio, and decorated a dress and matching skirt set at Aeron. At Mark Kenly Domino Tan Studio, more subtle gold pins that could double as jewelry dressed up turtleneck sweaters.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Coats with Wrap Details
If we had to pick one trend that summarized Copenhagen Fashion Week this season, it would be outerwear with wrapped and draped detailing. Lovechild 1979’s new collections showcased elegant trenches that wound around the models’ bodies like a fabric hug, while The Garment presented coats with built-in scarves and capelets. For a less traditional alternative to the layered look, see Aeron where sweaters were styled as scarves and worn over sweaters in matching hues.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Peplum
We're back in the 2010s, fashion-wise. For proof, see the peplum pieces in the fall collections. But these aren’t the retro peplums that you may remember from your youth. Rotate’s eveningwear take included a plunging top with rosettes at the shoulder. Meanwhile, Won Hundred featured a strapless, cropped top with an interesting denim waistline detailing at the collarbone; Helmstead offered a tulle peplum blouse featuring a tree bark-inspired print; Nicklas Skovgaard presented a shirt with asymmetrical peplum detailing; and Henrik Vibskov sent out a sculptural piece that one would have a hard time sitting in.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Skirt Over Pants
But just because 2010s fashion is trending doesn’t mean that Y2K fashion’s hold is quite over yet, with the skirt-over-pants trend also stealing the spotlight. Ganni’s new collection had a structured three-piece suit in a metallic colorway (a trend that also doesn’t seem to be heading out the door anytime soon), Mfpen’s womenswear debuted featured a business-core mini skirt worn over jeans and a white shirt, and Paolina Russo playfully paired a pleated skirt with sweatpants.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Trend Fall 2024: Oversized Clutches
In terms of accessories, so-big-you-can-hardly-clutch-them clutches were toted by models at the Baum und Pferdgarten, Forza Collective, and Remain. While the handbag trend makes an impact on the runway thanks to the oversized shape (and bold colors, too), in real life, you can recreate the look in a more practical manner by opting for totes that you can fold into clutches only when necessary.