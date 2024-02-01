What To Wear To Copenhagen Fashion Week, According To An Editor

On Monday, the fall 2024 runway showcases kicked off with Copenhagen Fashion Week. But while the catwalks dictate what trends shoppers will wear six months from now, the street style outside the shows sees fashion-minded locals and visitors parading in what’s hot right now. Personally, I’ve always loved the fashion looks coming from the Danish capital for their unabashed embrace of color (even in the dead of winter) and Scandi style. So, when attending this season, I borrowed outfit ideas from past attendees and brought out my brightest clothing and accessories, as well as peppered in more trending styles like business-core essentials, denim-on-denim, and metallic silvers. Ahead, what I wore to Copenhagen Fashion Week.
What To Wear To Copenhagen Fashion Week: Leather Jacket
Outerwear is essential for any fall fashion week (the shows for which take place from late January to early March) — and particularly in Copenhagen, where temperatures hover around 30 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and drop significantly as soon as the sun goes down in the winter months. To contrast the sometimes-overcast weather, I leaned on colorful jackets and coats this visit, like this menswear-inspired Nanushka jacket (that has since sold out in the blue colorway), paired with a skirt in an on-trend metallic, a bag in a fun pattern, and knee-high boots.
What To Wear To Copenhagen Fashion Week: Pantsuit
Pantsuits are my go-to look when working during fashion week. Not only are they comfortable — especially when it’s an oversized fit like this one, from everyone’s favorite Danish brand, Ganni — but they’re versatile enough to go from a day of running to and from shows in sneakers to a night out when paired with a sling-back heel. In terms of handbags, I typically opt for crossbody bags to keep my hands free (aka available to hold my phone to film show looks and answer emails on the go); while in Copenhagen, I’ve been renting this Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton bag from Vivrelle to see if I want to invest in the brand’s Soft Trunk bag on the secondhand market.
What To Wear To Copenhagen Fashion Week: Outerwear
Another example of bright outerwear doing all the outfit work for you, this plaid jacket from popular Danish brand Baum und Pferdgarten provided a boost of serotonin on a gloomy day, especially when paired with equally fun jeans with a crystal fringe hem, a feather-cuffed button-down (worn underneath the jacket), and a bright bag. To give my summer shoes another life in the winter, I wear them over patterned socks (which I got in between shows at a local accessories shop Pico), as seen with these Mary Janes.
What To Wear To Copenhagen Fashion Week: Denim
Similarly to pantsuits, I reach for matching sets when I need a foolproof look (or when I wake up late). To avoid looking too business-core all week (see: the Ganni pantsuit), I picked a two-piece set in a casual denim fabrication. This look is the perfect balance of casual and cool, with a jean jacket featuring high shoulders and a maxi skirt with studded detailing — one of my favorite looks from Gestuz’s spring 2024 runway — paired with my run-all-day-in loafers.