Silver Metallic Pants Are Trending: How To Style The Surprisingly Versatile Trend

Irina Grechko
Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
While 2023's fashion season has seen its fair share of bold color trends, no look has permeated the style kaleidoscope more this year than silver metallics. From shoes and handbags so shiny they could double as mirrors to silver metallic pants that will make every day feel like the weekend, a festive mood is in the air.
But the silver trend isn't just for festivals or raves. After seeing Gap's metallic pants take over TikTok, where the pair currently has 36M+ views, I styled the high-rise jean — which comes in regular, tall, and petite sizes and hits just at the ankle, making them perfect for pairing with flats or heels — for a variety of occasions.
From a look that, yes, will get you crowned the night's dancing queen to one that wouldn't appear out of place at a farmer's market on a Saturday morning, ahead, five ways to style silver metallic pants.

How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for Work

For a laid-back yet work-appropriate look, keep the mirrorball effect to a minimum by opting for capsule wardrobe staples like a good button-down. (I chose a now-sold-out Alice + Olivia shirt with an oversized, flowy fit.) Keep the accessories similarly classic with Audrey Hepburn-inspired flats and a timeless flap bag.
Alice + Olivia
Finely Embellished Button-front Heart Cuto...
$296.25$395.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Covry
Mimosa Iris
$145.00
Covry
Gap
High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
$98.00
Gap

How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for Dinner

Make a case for silver as a neutral by pairing the pants with a soft gray sweater and matching heels (mine are in a subtle shade of silver). For a full monochromatic moment that never fails to look elegant, switch out the black leather jacket for a gray coat or a Coastal Grandma-inspired duster.
RUDSAK
Mergo Women's Leather Moto Jacket
$795.00
RUDSAK
Brooks Brothers
Cashmere Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$119.99$398.00
Brooks Brothers
Gap
High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
$98.00
Gap

How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for the Weekend

To take the party-ready trend into more casual weekend-ready territory, pare down the look to essentials like a simple white T-shirt, a jean jacket, and white sneakers. To keep some of the fun factor that attracted me to the pants in the first place, I finished off my outfit with a pair of tiny heart-shaped sunglasses.
Foster Grant
Only Love Here Sunglasses
$42.00
Foster Grant
Current/Elliott
The Cropped Dakota Jacket In Dunes Blue De...
$220.00
Current/Elliott
Altuzarra x Keds
Champion Sneaker
$140.00
Altuzarra
Gap
High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
$98.00
Gap

How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for a Date

Keep let the pants from stealing all the spotlight by pairing them with a strong stiletto, like this stunning satin pair from Sarah Flint, for a date night. I doubled down on trends here by going for a Celine peplum top (which I thrifted for $35!).
Sarah Flint
Perfect Nina 85
$650.00
Sarah Flint
Gap
High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
$98.00
Gap
Everlane
The Gathered Drape Trench
$198.00
Everlane

How to Style Silver Metallic Pants for a Night Out

Lean into the disco side of the pants by pairing them with '70s-inspired platforms for a night out (I wore this to a party celebrating the forthcoming H&M x Mugler collaboration). More is more here, so don't be afraid to add statement-making accessories, like an on-trend brooch, crystal bag, and hoop earrings.
Toteme
Espera Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank
$105.00
Nordstom
Larroudé
Dolly Suede Platform Boots
$475.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Gap
High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
$98.00
Gap
Bottega Veneta
Jodie Mini Hotfix Rhinestone Top-handle Bag
$3900.00
Neiman Marcus
MOTHER
Dazzler Skimp Pants
$228.00
FWRD
$228.00
Mother
Frame
Le Sylvie Coated High Waist Straight Leg J...
$398.00
Nordstrom
Amy Lynn
Lupe Pants In Textured Metallic Silver Print
$130.00
ASOS
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Coated Straight Jeans
$198.00
Reformation

