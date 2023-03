Tinsel Clothes & Accessories Are Trending For 2023 — & They’re Straight Out Of Party City

Despite commonly being found at party stores and relegated to New Year’s Eve soirées, the shiny decorative material has long been around. This Fashion Month though, it stole the spotlight when runway designers made the texture the central focus of their collections. Take, for example, Rodarte’s Laura and Kate Mulleavy who, inspired by gothic fairies, displayed a slew of silver and black tinsel dresses, jackets, and capes in their collection . Or: LaQuan Smith who put a disco spin on the look with black mini dresses. New York-based label Tibi also put a fun touch to its lineup with gold metallic fringe kitten heels for its fall 2023 collection