While 2023's fashion season has seen its fair share of bold colour trends, no look has permeated the style kaleidoscope more this year than silver. From handbags so shiny they could double as mirrors to Beyoncé-styled silver cowboy boots (aka the disco cowgirl trend), the metallic shade is having a moment.
But the silver trend isn't just for festivals or raves. After seeing Gap's Metallic Trousers, £65, take over TikTok, where the pair currently has 39M+ views across a whole host of videos, I styled the high-rise jean — which comes in regular, tall, and petite sizes and hits just at the ankle, making them perfect for pairing with flats or heels — for a variety of occasions.
From a look that will get you crowned the night's dancing queen to one that wouldn't appear out of place at a farmer's market, below are my six favourite ways to style silver metallic trousers.
How to style silver metallic trousers for a summer event
Metallic trousers aren't just for Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert (where they will look absolutely perfect with a black crop top and a silver cowboy hat like the one the star wore in the announcement photo for the tour). To tone down the look for a more formal summer event like a shower or graduation party, juxtapose the rock 'n' roll style with unabashedly feminine silhouettes and colours.
How to style silver metallic trousers for work
For a laid-back yet work-appropriate look, maintain the mirrorball effect to a minimum by opting for capsule wardrobe staples like a good button-down. (I chose a now-sold-out Alice + Olivia shirt with an oversized, flowy fit.) Keep the accessories similarly classic with Audrey Hepburn-inspired flats and a timeless flap bag.
How to style silver metallic trousers for dinner
Make a case for silver as a neutral by pairing the pants with a soft grey sweater and matching heels (mine are in a subtle shade of silver). For a total monochromatic moment that never fails to look elegant, switch out the black leather jacket for a grey coat or a Coastal Grandma-inspired duster.
How to style silver metallic trousers for the weekend
To take the party-ready trend into more casual weekend-ready territory, pare down the look to essentials like a simple white T-shirt, a jean jacket, and white sneakers. To keep some of the fun factor that attracted me to the pants in the first place, I finished off my outfit with a pair of tiny heart-shaped sunglasses.
How to style silver metallic trousers for a date
Keep let the pants from stealing all the spotlight by pairing them with a strong stiletto, like this stunning satin pair from Sarah Flint, for a date night. I doubled down on trends by going for a Celine peplum top (which I thrifted for $35 or about £28!).
How to style silver metallic trousers for a night out
Lean into the disco side of the pants by pairing them with '70s-inspired platforms for a night out (I wore this to a party celebrating the H&M x Mugler collaboration). More is more here, so don't be afraid to add statement-making accessories, like an on-trend brooch, crystal bag, and hoop earrings.
More silver trousers
