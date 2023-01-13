6 Fashion Trends That Will Take Over 2023 — Shop Them Now

This year, trends are taking a turn for utilitarian with cargo trousers, denim, and wearable silhouettes all endorsed by spring 2023 shows. That's not to say that the first six months of the year will be boring style-wise. Dramatic hem lengths and silver metallics are still part of the sartorial picture, albeit in more practical iterations than ever before, making it easier to stick to your capsule wardrobe NYE resolution. In terms of colour, 2023 may finally wave trendy hot pink goodbye, making way for new, exciting hues, though don't expect it to be all about Pantone's colour of the year Viva Magenta.