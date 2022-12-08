Foil Metallics Are The Season’s Most Party-Ready Trend

Yet, unlike the giant paillettes, fringed skirts, and metal mesh garments we’ve seen so far, it offers more wearability. Yes, the fabric choices may be loud and somewhat reminiscent of times in the kitchen, but there are a few styling options that make it safe for the streets. Take a cue from Kelsey Randall, pairing a foil dress with cowboy boots for a daytime-to-holiday party ensemble. Or, sport a silver metallic blazer dress to celebrate being extra – and proud – in one simple garment. If nothing else works, you can always grab actual foil (at your own risk).