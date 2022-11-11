This fall, I'm treating the cowboy boot the way I would my black Chelsea boots or my camel ankle booties. In other words, instead of making the boot the focal point of my outfit, I'm pairing it with more casual ensembles like jeans and a sweater or a simple dress. I used to build my outfit around the cowboy boot, which inevitably always made my outfit look more Western, but I find that the cowboy boot is just as much of a classic shoe as the rest of my fall boots and can be paired with just about any look. This way, I get to wear them more often, too."