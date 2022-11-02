5 Stylist-Approved Ways To Wear Denim This Season

Newsflash: gone are the days when low-key denim dressing was confined to jackets and jeans. From jorts and jean waistcoats to denim bags and legwarmers (they’re all over TikTok), casual classic cuts have been elevated to such heights that anything and everything is being pleated, woven and stitched from the iconic fabric.
In recent years, denim has been the subject of passionate debate, from the bashing of skinny jeans as a millennial faux pas to Generation TikTok’s all-too-sudden embrace of low-rise denim. Not to mention the ongoing discussions surrounding the denim industry’s high environmental impact. That being said, denim trends continue to broaden and this season there's a ton to unpack.
London-based stylist Alizé Demange, who has styled celebrities such as Jorja Smith and Maya Jama, knows all too well the demands of keeping up with our core-obsessed trend cycle. As collective nostalgia continues to fuel today's trends, Demange (a self-proclaimed denim lover) says that the '90s are still influencing our wardrobe choices right now. "Y2K is the trend of the moment," Demange tells Refinery29. "Having already lived through this time, it's so interesting seeing so many people wearing silhouettes that I remember trying my best to get my mum to buy me when I was 12."
From bold metallic jeans to thigh-high denim boots, scroll on to find out the five denim trends Demange expects to see everywhere this season, along with her top picks and expert styling tips.
Bold metallic jeans
For once when it comes to jeans, we’re talking about finish not fit. Demange suggests a metallic denim moment for the upcoming season, such as this pair from ASOS – ideal for a dash of off-duty glamour. "Pair these with a simple knit and trainers to dress them down for work, or take them to the club with a crop top," says Demange. We hate to mention holiday parties already but metallic denim is also a great option for someone with fewer inclinations towards velvet or sequins.
Dramatic boots
While these bold boots might conjure memories of a denim-clad Julia Fox during her pop culture reign earlier this year, the denim boot may have a bit more sticking power. "Boots the house down!" Demange says of this over-the-knee Diesel pair, which screams Y2K influence. She suggests pairing these with a baby tee and mini skirt or a bodycon dress. Just to add a little more oomph.
Extreme cropped jackets
Demange is all over the resurgence of the cropped denim jacket but this time in a more chic setting than the school playground. "Throw this over a knit jumper and jeans during the day, and a mini dress at night," says Demange of this statement Ganni jacket. Even if you prefer something a little less reflective, cropped jackets are another great way to get your double (or triple) denim on.
Figure-loving corsets
Corsets are still the going-out top of the moment and a denim version is this season’s fresh, Y2K take on the look. Demange recommends going vintage. Look to this form-fitting Levi’s iteration for some inspo. "Take this corset and make a double denim moment. Pair with boyfriend jeans and you are good to go," Demange says. Take style notes from Maya Jama or Karrueche in their recent double denim corset 'fits.
Embellished mini skirts
This diamanté-studded, embroidered mini is a bolder choice for someone looking to get ahead of the trends. "Pair this epic skirt with a lace vest top, knee-high boots and a mini shoulder bag," says Demange of this vintage-first suggestion. If you’re worried about venturing into autumn temperatures with bare legs, tights are your best friend – the wilder, the better.
