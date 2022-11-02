5 Stylist-Approved Ways To Wear Denim This Season

For once when it comes to jeans, we’re talking about finish not fit. Demange suggests a metallic denim moment for the upcoming season, such as this pair from ASOS – ideal for a dash of off-duty glamour. "Pair these with a simple knit and trainers to dress them down for work, or take them to the club with a crop top," says Demange. We hate to mention holiday parties already but metallic denim is also a great option for someone with fewer inclinations towards velvet or sequins.