5 Stylist-Approved Ways To Wear Denim This Season

London-based stylist Alizé Demange , who has styled celebrities such as Jorja Smith and Maya Jama, knows all too well the demands of keeping up with our core-obsessed trend cycle. As collective nostalgia continues to fuel today's trends, Demange (a self-proclaimed denim lover) says that the '90s are still influencing our wardrobe choices right now. "Y2K is the trend of the moment," Demange tells Refinery29. "Having already lived through this time, it's so interesting seeing so many people wearing silhouettes that I remember trying my best to get my mum to buy me when I was 12."