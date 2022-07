This ’00s Fashion Staple Is Officially Back

No, you’re not imagining things: waistcoats are everywhere these days. The somewhat debonair, definitely chic look has come in and out of style for decades and holds a lot of sartorial power for those confident enough to give it a try. Appearing on Autumn/Winter 2022 runways at brands such as Etro and Burberry , and on fashion girlies like Lucy Williams and Francesca Perks , the waistcoat has officially re-entered wardrobes – but is it back for good?