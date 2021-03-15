Double Denim Is Spring’s Most Laid-Back Look

After a year of being coddled by soft and soothing loungewear, denim is having a renaissance. No, we're not talking about the skinny jeans debate but rather the desire for something other than cloying comfort; some structure to define the days, some normality as we head hopefully into spring.
Hailing denim as the season's comeback kid may feel a little premature – we are, after all, still locked down and spending all our time at home – but a slew of recent collaborations and collections makes the return of our true blues all the more exciting.
On the circular front, Ganni x Levi's dropped its second reworked denim collection, made up of blouses and dresses with XXL collars and high-rise, flower-print jeans. Arket's folksy patchwork capsule utilises reclaimed fabric while Weekday's hemp collection is made entirely from food crop waste and plant-based dye. Elsewhere, Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation on a denim drop which has durability, traceability and recyclability in mind: buttons are detachable, metal rivets are replaced with bar tacks, all metal zippers and leather patches have been removed and the fabric is 100% organic.
Style-wise, unlike the increasingly cringey debate around skinny jeans, we're embracing denim silhouettes of all kinds, from boxy overshirts and straight-leg jeans to wide-leg flares and big-collar blouses. Even better? We're wearing two denim pieces at once. Sure, the Canadian tuxedo has had a bad rap in the past but this spring it's riding high on the recent Western revival. From Blanca Miró and Cynthia Andrew to Liv Purvis and Maha, our favourite content creators have been turning out double denim looks with canvas trainers or cowboy boots, while Linda Tol has been repping head-to-toe Ganni x Levi's.
The beauty of double denim is that you can't really go wrong. Mix and match shades (we're loving deep indigo and breezy ecru right now), pick any two pieces and you're good to go. A minimum-effort, easy spring look? We're in. Read on to find eight denim pairings we're styling this season.