Spring Sunshine Is Here! Ditch The Layers With These 4 Trends

The sun is shining, birds are chirping and blossom is beginning to line the streets. After a long winter of wind, rain and storms, spring is finally here – and it's time to update your wardrobe to match.
This season, with the help of eBay's Brand Outlet, we're saying goodbye to our heavy winter coats and thick knits, and hello to bold brights, '70s styles, graphic prints and sweet, romantic designs. Stocking more than 175 brands (including the likes of Whistles, Lucy & Yak and Oliver Bonas) and with designer pieces at a steal, it's our go-to for new season fashion.
With all this goodness, there's a lot to scroll through. Luckily for you, we've done all the hard work. Read on for our top 24 choices.