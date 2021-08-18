This Brand Outlet Has Your New Season Wardrobe Sorted (With Major Savings!)

When you think of eBay, you think about all the great deals you can make, right? A place for pawning unwanted birthday gifts, discovering vintage gold and giving pre-loved furniture a second lease of life. You probably don't think of it as a go-to for big-name designers – especially the kind that already populate your wardrobe.
That’s where you’re wrong. The eBay Brand Outlet brings together more than 175 brands selling everything from sportswear to lingerie via shoes, accessories and your new favourite party dress. There are iconic names like Nike, Calvin Klein and Acne Studios, all without the heavy-duty price tag – because nothing says 'new season wardrobe refresh' like trend-driven fashion finds with up to 70% off. Especially when they sit alongside reliable high street faves like River Island, Whistles and Yours Clothing.
So with summer drawing to a close, autumn calling and back-to-school excitement in the air, we’ve pulled together a guide to the very best of eBay’s Brand Outlet. With savings this good, we’re sticking to the all-important basics: quality gym gear that will last throughout the season, cold weather-appropriate boots, beautifully crafted leather bags and party season dresses. These are the deals to snap up before it’s too late.
After a year of at-home workouts, park runs and yoga in the living room, it’s the perfect time to refresh your activewear for heading back to the gym.
Oliver Bonas is known for beautifully crafted gifts, accessories and fashion but also for higher price points. Thanks to the eBay Brand Outlet, that’s not an issue.
Got an end-of-summer party lined up? Whistles’ store on the eBay Brand Outlet has heaps of stylish occasion wear that translates seamlessly from summer to autumn.
This is the perfect opportunity to save on those essential but expensive new season staples, like leather boots.
With major drops in price (almost £100 in some cases!), we’re taking full advantage of Ted Baker’s denim collection.
Need a new winter coat? Look no further than the Superdry store on eBay for high quality waterproofs and puffer jackets.
Under £50 for a great quality leather bag? Yes please!
From the iconic logo bras to cosy lounge sets, we’re shopping the Calvin Klein store for all our autumn essentials.
Usually, a pair of New Balance trainers could set you back up to £100. Through the eBay outlet though, you’ll be able to snap up a pair for less than £45.
Curvy girls, rejoice: Curvy Kate is on eBay and we’re obsessed with all the beautiful lace bras, matching briefs and swimwear on offer.
Have you got a summer wedding lined up? Phase Eight’s store on eBay has sorted all our guest outfit dilemmas with its gorgeous range of occasion dresses and jumpsuits.
The easiest way to refresh your wardrobe for a new season? Simply update your shoes. It’s made even easier by the savings to be had at Dune's eBay store, which has sandals, heels and boots aplenty.
Pour Moi never fails on the lingerie front. We’re shopping for those extra special pieces – beautiful lace bras that make you feel confident and sexy.
After a year of wearing your trainers for daily walks, you’re probably due a refresh. Especially if you can snatch up that Nike pair you’ve been eyeing all season long – and at a reduced price, no less.
Birkenstocks are the ultimate house shoe, a more structured alternative to slippers which help you feel more put together on days working from home. Save on yours now, then wear inside throughout the colder months and in regular rotation during the summer.
If hiking became your favourite lockdown hobby, you’ll be grateful for eBay’s Brand Outlet, especially the savings on North Face waterproofs, hiking shoes and bags.
Another wedding guest saviour. Head to L.K. Bennett for pretty party dresses, clutch bags and heeled sandals.
Basics aside, a new season wardrobe refresh also includes those fun, trend-driven pieces that pull outfits together. You’ll find all of these at River Island, including bold animal prints, patterned knitwear and statement blouses.
