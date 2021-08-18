Story from Dedicated Features

This Brand Outlet Has Your New Season Wardrobe Sorted (With Major Savings!)

Esther Newman
When you think of eBay, you think about all the great deals you can make, right? A place for pawning unwanted birthday gifts, discovering vintage gold and giving pre-loved furniture a second lease of life. You probably don't think of it as a go-to for big-name designers – especially the kind that already populate your wardrobe.
That’s where you’re wrong. The eBay Brand Outlet brings together more than 175 brands selling everything from sportswear to lingerie via shoes, accessories and your new favourite party dress. There are iconic names like Nike, Calvin Klein and Acne Studios, all without the heavy-duty price tag – because nothing says 'new season wardrobe refresh' like trend-driven fashion finds with up to 70% off. Especially when they sit alongside reliable high street faves like River Island, Whistles and Yours Clothing.
Advertisement
So with summer drawing to a close, autumn calling and back-to-school excitement in the air, we’ve pulled together a guide to the very best of eBay’s Brand Outlet. With savings this good, we’re sticking to the all-important basics: quality gym gear that will last throughout the season, cold weather-appropriate boots, beautifully crafted leather bags and party season dresses. These are the deals to snap up before it’s too late.
DashDividers_1_500x100

adidas

After a year of at-home workouts, park runs and yoga in the living room, it’s the perfect time to refresh your activewear for heading back to the gym.
Adidas
Lite Racer Rbn Lightweight Cushioned Train...
£38.94£54.99
eBay
Adidas Originals
Women's Short Tights Black
£12.99£27.99
eBay
Adidas Originals
Lace High Rise Regular Fit Track Pants In ...
£26.94£29.63
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is known for beautifully crafted gifts, accessories and fashion but also for higher price points. Thanks to the eBay Brand Outlet, that’s not an issue.
Oliver Bonas
Joni Textured Spot Print Black Leather Bac...
£50.00£89.50
eBay
Oliver Bonas
Jacquard Spot & Pleat Detail Red Tiered Mi...
£52.00£75.00
eBay
Oliver Bonas
Snake Print Panel Brown Leather Boots
£40.00£99.50
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Whistles

Got an end-of-summer party lined up? Whistles’ store on the eBay Brand Outlet has heaps of stylish occasion wear that translates seamlessly from summer to autumn.
Whistles
Lunar Spot Frill Wrap Skirt Blue/multi
£31.95£109.00
eBay
Whistles
Sana Linen Button Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Rust
£48.25£159.00
eBay
Whistles
Tiger Stripe Intarsia Knit Jumper Orange M...
£38.65£129.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Office

This is the perfect opportunity to save on those essential but expensive new season staples, like leather boots.
Office
Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Chelsea Boots B...
£45.00£90.00
eBay
Office
Ariella Lace Up Boots Biscuit Leather Boots
£40.00£89.00
eBay
Office
Kacey Platform Knee Boots Chocolate Leathe...
£45.00£135.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Ted Baker

With major drops in price (almost £100 in some cases!), we’re taking full advantage of Ted Baker’s denim collection.
Ted Baker
Corly Studded High Rise Relaxed Fit Jeans ...
£28.94£108.99
eBay
Ted Baker
Lurra Star Abrasion Zip Fly High Rise Boyf...
£28.94£108.99
eBay
Ted Baker
Eruca Contrast Cropped Leg Straight Fit Je...
£33.94£128.99
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Superdry

Need a new winter coat? Look no further than the Superdry store on eBay for high quality waterproofs and puffer jackets.
Superdry
Long Sleeved Essential Lightweight Jacket
£37.50£41.25
eBay
Superdry
Premium Down Boyfriend Coat
£115.00£126.50
eBay
Superdry
High Shine Toya Puffer Jacket
£45.00£49.50
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Fiorelli

Under £50 for a great quality leather bag? Yes please!
Fiorelli
Beau Large Hobo
£38.00£41.80
eBay
Fiorelli
Flynn Grab
£30.00£59.00
eBay
Fiorelli
Benny Large Backpack
£45.00£75.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Calvin Klein

From the iconic logo bras to cosy lounge sets, we’re shopping the Calvin Klein store for all our autumn essentials.
Advertisement
Calvin Klein
Modern Cotton Plus Bralette Bra Top
£29.95
eBay
Calvin Klein
Lounge Relaxed Fit Hoodie Sweatshirt In Pink
£28.94£54.99
eBay
Calvin Klein
Tapered Leg Lounge Jogger Pants In Pink
£28.94£31.38
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

New Balance

Usually, a pair of New Balance trainers could set you back up to £100. Through the eBay outlet though, you’ll be able to snap up a pair for less than £45.
New Balance
574 Lace Up Cushioned Trainers In Cream
£43.94£79.99
eBay
New Balance
Ms237 Trainers Grey Burgundy
£45.00£74.99
eBay
New Balance
Solvi V2 Running Shoes Trainers Sneakers G...
£64.99£104.99
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Curvy Kate

Curvy girls, rejoice: Curvy Kate is on eBay and we’re obsessed with all the beautiful lace bras, matching briefs and swimwear on offer.
Curvy Kate
Flutterby Plunge Bra Ck016101 Underwired
£27.20£34.00
eBay
Curvy Kate
Lifestyle Plunge Bra Non-padded Bras Lemon
£26.00
eBay
Curvy Kate
Eye Spy Balcony Bra Ck026100 Women's Under...
£22.40£28.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Phase Eight

Have you got a summer wedding lined up? Phase Eight’s store on eBay has sorted all our guest outfit dilemmas with its gorgeous range of occasion dresses and jumpsuits.
Phase Eight
Allegra Wrap Wrap Dress Emerald
£29.95£120.00
eBay
Phase Eight
Lacy Velvet Jumpsuit Black/silver
£35.75£130.00
eBay
Phase Eight
Constansie Maxi Dress Azure
£38.45£140.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Dune

The easiest way to refresh your wardrobe for a new season? Simply update your shoes. It’s made even easier by the savings to be had at Dune's eBay store, which has sandals, heels and boots aplenty.
Dune
Loupe Di Smart Slider Sandals
£45.50£85.00
eBay
Dune
Pitch Low Block Heel Round Toe Lace Up Boots
£58.50£110.00
eBay
Dune
Glints Block Heel Penny Saddle Loafers
£33.50£75.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Pour Moi

Pour Moi never fails on the lingerie front. We’re shopping for those extra special pieces – beautiful lace bras that make you feel confident and sexy.
Pour Moi
Flora Padded Bra Powder Blue
£20.00
eBay
Pour Moi
Flora Balcony Bra
£21.60£24.00
eBay
Pour Moi
Electra Balcony Bra
£12.55£24.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Nike

After a year of wearing your trainers for daily walks, you’re probably due a refresh. Especially if you can snatch up that Nike pair you’ve been eyeing all season long – and at a reduced price, no less.
Nike
Women's Nike Air Max 97 Bone/pink Trainers
£59.99
eBay
Nike
Classic Cortez Leather Black & White Trainers
£29.50
eBay
Nike
Air Max 95 Premium Sail/light Bone Trainers
£39.99£43.99
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

Birkenstock

Birkenstocks are the ultimate house shoe, a more structured alternative to slippers which help you feel more put together on days working from home. Save on yours now, then wear inside throughout the colder months and in regular rotation during the summer.
Birkenstock
Madrid Birko Flor Regular Fit Women's Ladi...
£44.99
eBay
Birkenstock
Mayari Brown Regular Fit Womens Ladies Toe...
£49.99£59.99
eBay
Birkenstock
Milano Regular Fit Black Sandals
£54.99£59.99
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

The North Face

If hiking became your favourite lockdown hobby, you’ll be grateful for eBay’s Brand Outlet, especially the savings on North Face waterproofs, hiking shoes and bags.
Advertisement
The North Face
Storm Gtx Gore-tex Women's All Terrain Wal...
£69.99£76.99
eBay
The North Face
Ladies Dark Khaki Green Long Sleeve Hooded...
£59.05£75.00
eBay
The North Face
Jester Yellow Rucksack Backpack
£64.99£70.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

L.K. Bennett

Another wedding guest saviour. Head to L.K. Bennett for pretty party dresses, clutch bags and heeled sandals.
L.K. Bennett
Nina Rose Satin Clutch
£78.00£195.00
eBay
L.K. Bennett
Vika Red Wrap Dress
£38.00£95.00
eBay
L.K. Bennett
Jagoda Dark Pink Suede Sandals
£66.00£165.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100

River Island

Basics aside, a new season wardrobe refresh also includes those fun, trend-driven pieces that pull outfits together. You’ll find all of these at River Island, including bold animal prints, patterned knitwear and statement blouses.
River Island
Red Tiger Print Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit
£9.00£40.00
eBay
River Island
Black Shirred Long Sleeve Lace Top
£7.80£26.00
eBay
River Island
Black Animal Print Asymmetric Sweatshirt
£21.00£35.00
eBay
DashDividers_1_500x100
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement