If you have a petite frame, it's likely that you remember the moment where things got long. One minute everything fits perfectly; the next, you realise that everything you try on drowns you. You could make the economical decision to keep shopping in the kids' department but sometimes you’re just not after a bedazzled butterfly on your back pocket.
What's the answer to this styling conundrum? Shopping with brands that offer dedicated petite sections. Any piece of clothing made with petite bodies in mind is appreciated, of course, but nothing is more sought after than denim for dinky frames. The perfect pair of jeans is difficult enough to find as it is – adding a short inseam to the list of criteria makes it an almost impossible task.
Luckily, there is a selection of brands which keep their petite sections stocked with denim tailored for short babes. Whether you're on the hunt for a sustainably made pair of bleached skinny jeans or a fashion-forward pair of flares, we’ve compiled a list of the best petite denim on the market. To discover the best brands in the business, click through the slideshow ahead…
