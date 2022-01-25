20 Pairs Of Trousers Made With Petite People In Mind

Whether you look at the '80s power blazer, the '90s motorbike jacket or the 2010s mega hoodie, baggy has always been cool. Exuding a casual, carefree vibe or a tough exterior, wearing something oversized on your top half can have a majorly desired effect. On the bottom half of your body, however, a baggy fit often comes with complications, especially when you’re petite.
A pair of baggy jeans or joggers seems like a good idea in theory but for those under 5'3 the style can give less than great results. Rather than looking relaxed, the reams of fabric can make an outfit look entirely messy. Aesthetics aside, there's the safety aspect to consider: long trouser legs have the potential to cause a plethora of problems, including falling on your face in public.
If you're on the hunt for a pair of trousers that will stop these problems in their tracks, you’ve come to the right place. The world may have a smaller selection of offerings for petites (no pun intended) but there are still plenty of options out there that were made with smaller statures in mind. From wide-leg trousers to leather pants, click through the slideshow ahead to discover all our favourite petite trouser styles.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.