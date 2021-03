I Tried A Petite Styling Service To Solve My Dressing Problems – Here’s How I Got On

You probably can’t tell by my face but these jeans were a revelation. In recent years I have opted for baggy, wide-leg jeans after seeing them on every supermodel in the game. Why did I think that my squat legs would look like theirs? I have no idea but I didn’t realise how much I missed well-fitting denim until I jumped into these cropped Lee jeans. While I would have perhaps gone for a black jean over a blue, the delight I experienced at having them caress my body in all the right places was a major win, which only got better when I realised they hit exactly on the ankle to show off my boots. The fit of the YAS jumper worked fairly well with the jeans, allowing me to tuck it in without tons of fabric swamping my stomach. While the jumper was perhaps a little mature for my taste, this outfit made my proportions look pretty damn good so I’m happy to call it a success.