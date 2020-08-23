How To Wear All Black In Summer Without Looking Like You’ve Made A Mistake

Clashing prints and cacophonies of colour have reigned supreme over the past few years. From Copenhagen's coolest labels inspiring our newfound love of pastel hues to London favourites Rixo and Kitri encouraging us to embrace kitsch florals, picnic-ready gingham and heritage check, we're happy to embrace the busy in our wardrobes these days.
But where does that leave those dedicated to all black? Perhaps head-to-toe darkness felt a little too cynical considering the general state of the world in recent months – we all need a serotonin boost and our wardrobe is an easy way to inject some cheer. Black gets a bad rap in summer, too. Wearing it often looks like you've made a mistake, as if you put it on in the morning when it was cloudy and now the sun's come out you're feeling silly for being so...moody.
In lockdown, though, we've found ourselves leaning towards all-black looks. They're a no-brainer when working from home: there's no need to think long and hard about what you're wearing with black – it's efficient and does what it says on the tin. Thankfully, a slew of our favourite sartorial stars have proven that black is always the new black: from slick Bermuda shorts to classic LBDs, you'll be surprised to see how right all-black everything feels for summer 2020. Click through to see the best looks we've spotted on the 'gram, and the black pieces we're buying now.