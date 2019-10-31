The Women Nailing All-Black Dressing On Instagram

This season, we're embracing our dark side and going colourless. Sure, we love a hint of citrus here and a splash of lavender there as much as the next fashion-forward dresser, but the sleekness of an all-black outfit just can't be denied.
Dispel the notion that it's boring to drape yourself head-to-toe in black; for AW19, a bevy of savvy women are proving the opposite is true, one prairie dress, tailored suit and delicate pearl knit at a time. In a sea of oxbloods, camels and apple greens, we're rebelling and opting for the darkest possible hue instead.
The continuing trend for bold '90s pieces has reaffirmed our love for wearing zero colour. Miuccia Prada reminded us of the allure of preppy dressing this season, kicking off the resurgence of black satin headbands and glossy lug sole Oxfords. Penny Lane coats are back, too, and at the top of our wish lists, with darker iterations in particular reigning supreme. And come party season, who doesn't reach for a classic slip skirt or slinky dress?
Still not convinced? Click through to see the coolest women nailing all-black everything, and the pieces you'll need to get the look.