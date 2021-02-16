On an elementary level, presented with a smorgasbord of problems, from family members falling ill and fractured friendships to poor mental health, unkind landlords and redundancies, the last thing we want to have to consider is our daily outfit. Black eliminates decision-making when getting dressed in the morning, creating just a little more space in our minds for the things that really matter right now. "When your daily reality is grappling with global tragedy, it's hard to be enthused about coordinating a fun outfit," Molly says. "It feels less important to 'peacock' in a frilly top or special trousers, or to experiment with stuff when you’re seeing less people," Jess agrees. "Perhaps this will change as the world opens up but for now I like the situation I’ve got going on."