As a card-carrying member of Gen Z, I can vouch for this attitude. I've always been an over-dresser: as a child, I remember playing outside and running indoors for a random outfit change, as if I were Hannah Montana (without the devoted fanbase). My clothes have always significantly impacted my mood, something I've noticed even more since studying for university online. Dressing up in the safety of my own home gives me more confidence to reach for that piece I’ve always wanted to wear but which somehow crept to the back of my wardrobe. What you decide to wear at home is a window into who you are when no one else is watching.