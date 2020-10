For fashion influencer Jade Olugbemi, 23, from London, it’s not just the pressure from social media but the insidious marketing tools used on Instagram that fuel the fire. Despite being out of work, she felt compelled to use Klarna during lockdown. "I realised I’d worn every single thing that I own," she tells Refinery29. "I thought I should buy some new bits and wanted to use Klarna. Then I came back to reality and realised that it didn’t make sense as I wasn’t working. Where would I get the money to pay that back?" What makes buy now, pay later services like Klarna so dangerous is the way they target young women on social media through ads and partnerships. Just this month, people took to social media to say that they were receiving marketing emails from Klarna , despite never having used or signed up for the service. If you’re someone who is already in a cycle of buying new clothes, these services, which use Gen Z and millennial-friendly messaging to convince you to add to basket, can exacerbate addiction and further the already harmful notion that we need more and more. Now, though, Jade sees how rewearing clothes helps you develop your own personal style. "When you're rewearing stuff, there's more thought behind it – my room turns into a tip when I’m planning outfits. When you take everything out of your wardrobe you find items you haven’t worn in like a year."