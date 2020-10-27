Chloe now believes it’s unrealistic to have new things all the time and her audience loves getting inspiration on how to wear something multiple ways. She's also found that it’s improved her relationship with her wardrobe. "I can’t remember the last time I had that ‘nothing to wear’ feeling. I sold clothes I wasn’t getting enough wear out of and only kept the ones I love that fit me well and are comfortable, so my wardrobe is full of pieces I love. I have a newfound respect for my clothes – I don’t treat them as disposable items anymore." Like many, since quitting fast fashion Chloe has seen just how harmful overconsumption can be to our mental health. "I think it’s really important that we realise how it ties to our self-worth; it’s an endless cycle of feeling like you’re not good enough unless you have the latest things. Breaking out of that cycle is the best thing I did for my mental health and self-confidence."