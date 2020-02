XXL Collars Are Your New-Season Styling Trick

A prominent collar is nothing new, of course. Sitting somewhere between dog-ear, Peter Pan and sailor-style necklines, it's very pilgrim-esque (see Gucci's magical AW20 show ), a little bit Victoriana and yet feels so right for 2020. Why? We've embraced a chaste femininity over the past few years, from long hemlines and high necks on prairie dresses to the chintzy florals of vintage Liberty London and Laura Ashley . It makes sense that we'd become hooked on a playful extension of this sweeping trend.