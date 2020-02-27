XXL Collars Are Your New-Season Styling Trick

It all began at Resort 2020, when Virginie Viard, in her first ready-to-wear Chanel show since Karl Lagerfeld's death, sent a model down the catwalk in the perfect outfit. A black balloon-sleeved blouse tucked into leather tapered calf-skimming shorts might not sound like much, but by supersizing the contrasting white collar, the designer kickstarted our favourite micro trend of the season.
Next up, Ganni dropped its button-up cotton-poplin blouse with XXL collar, which then appeared on every angel on our IG feed, from Tamu McPherson to Lotta Lavanti. Since then, the giant collar has cropped up everywhere from Miu Miu and Comme des Garçons to Urban Outfitters and Zara.
A prominent collar is nothing new, of course. Sitting somewhere between dog-ear, Peter Pan and sailor-style necklines, it's very pilgrim-esque (see Gucci's magical AW20 show), a little bit Victoriana and yet feels so right for 2020. Why? We've embraced a chaste femininity over the past few years, from long hemlines and high necks on prairie dresses to the chintzy florals of vintage Liberty London and Laura Ashley. It makes sense that we'd become hooked on a playful extension of this sweeping trend.
The beauty of a big collar is that you needn't go all-out vintage (despite unearthing some of our favourite pieces on Etsy and at Beyond Retro); wear your best knitwear over the top, tuck it into bleached denim, pile on the necklaces, and button it over a rollneck when it's a bit nippy.
