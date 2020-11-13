5 Plus-Size Models On Self-Love, Tokenism & Industry Icons

That it’s taboo, or wrong for plus-size people to wear certain items of clothing that straight-size people freely do, like thong bikinis, mesh clothing, going braless, or activewear, for example. We’re in 2020. Plus-size women can wear whatever they feel good in. I’ve seen comments flooded with hate whenever an activewear brand posts a curve model in their clothes. Women shouldn’t have to have their bodies and choices of clothing policed and ridiculed simply because they look different to the ‘norm’. Would you expect a straight-size woman to be on a beach in a full tracksuit? We need to address why larger bodies in normal / environmentally appropriate clothing are ridiculed and over-sexualised, to the point that even their social media photos are flagged for inappropriate content. We also need to address the industry’s contribution to the unrealistic beauty standards in place in society, and how this further fuels the ignorance towards plus-size fashion.