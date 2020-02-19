This season, in typical Michele fashion, the designer flipped the script and turned the catwalk show inside out. After paying tribute to the beauty and drama of the fashion show, he went on to say: "There’s something though, in this ceremony, that usually stays buried: the struggle of the parturient that accompanies the tremble of creation; the mother’s womb where poetry blooms, from shape to shape. Therefore, I decided to unveil what lies behind the curtains. May the miracle of skilful hands and holding breath come out of the shadows."