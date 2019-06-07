Thanks to the fast-moving carousel that is contemporary fashion, two shows a year are just not enough to satisfy a brand's hungry consumer. While there may be less eyeballs on the Cruise season of fashion compared to the February and September Fashion Months, designers undoubtably serve up enough magic during the mid-summer season to keep us hooked.
Cruise shows (also known as Resort, which used to provide a vacation wardrobe, but now just means the collections that come after the Autumn/Winter sales and before the Spring/Summer pieces hit stores) are often an opportunity for designers to show in far-flung locales, with giants like Prada, Gucci and Christian Dior all taking aesthetic inspiration from the global spots they host their audience in.
From Louis Vuitton's ladylike princess coats to Chanel's Pilgrim blouses, ahead are the styling tips we're stealing from the Cruise 2020 shows to wear this season.