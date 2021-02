A Month-By-Month Guide To Making Your Wardrobe More Sustainable

Her new book, Loved Clothes Last, will guide you through myriad ways to form better habits and make more conscious choices when it comes to your wardrobe. Ahead, she breaks down the calendar year into manageable moments to help you reevaluate your relationship with fashion, from resisting blow-out sales to hosting swap shops and mending what you already own . If sustainable and ethical fashion has felt intimidating in the past, de Castro's book proves that the eco revolution is for everyone.