A Month-By-Month Guide To Making Your Wardrobe More Sustainable

Sustainable fashion has come a long way in recent years. It's no longer radical or left-field to rent, recycle and rewear your clothes. It is, however, still a minefield of misinformation. Enter: Orsola de Castro. Founding Fashion Revolution after the Rana Plaza factory collapse in 2013, sustainability activist de Castro spearheaded a movement that not only recognises and remembers the disaster but helps global audiences to implement the lessons learned into their everyday lives.
Her new book, Loved Clothes Last, will guide you through myriad ways to form better habits and make more conscious choices when it comes to your wardrobe. Ahead, she breaks down the calendar year into manageable moments to help you reevaluate your relationship with fashion, from resisting blow-out sales to hosting swap shops and mending what you already own. If sustainable and ethical fashion has felt intimidating in the past, de Castro's book proves that the eco revolution is for everyone.
The following tips are taken from an extract from Fashion Revolution activist Orsola de Castro's book, Loved Clothes Last: How the Joy of Rewearing and Repairing Your Clothes Can Be a Revolutionary Act, available here now.