Sustainable shopping comes in many different forms but at the pinnacle of the planet-friendly pyramid is buying vintage and secondhand clothing. By elongating the life of pre-loved items, shopping secondhand is a great antidote to fast fashion. However it isn’t always a viable option. When it comes to intimate items like underwear and swimwear in particular, vintage doesn't exactly cut the mustard.
Happily, there are plenty of brands out there making eco-conscious bralettes and bikinis that allow us to make planet-positive choices. But while many know where to buy neutral-impact knickers, one intimate category that often goes ignored is sleepwear.
If, like us, climbing into bed in a clean set of pyjamas is the highlight of your day, then investing in a planet-friendly pair might be something you’ve thought a lot about. Given the fact that we spend 26 years of our lives asleep (on average), purchasing long-wearing PJs that are kind to the environment just makes sense.
Unlike outside clothes, pyjamas don't go through so many trend cycles, with many of us sticking to similar styles throughout our lives (shout out Team No Buttons). By this logic, investing in pyjamas that are ethically made with Earth-friendly materials is a no-brainer. From organic bamboo to TENCEL™ fibres, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of brands putting sustainability at the heart of their sleepwear and we’ve done a deep dive into the best pairs out there.
To take a look at the best sustainable pyjamas on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead…
